Police say the B.C. Conservation Officer Service has been made aware of a report of a cougar in Saanich Tuesday morning.

At around 7 a.m., Saanich police received a report of a cougar near Thistlewood Drive and Donwood Drive.

A Saanich Pound Officer went to the area but did not find the animal. Residents, parents of children attending school or other programs in the area and people working nearby are advised to be aware of the reported cougar sighting.