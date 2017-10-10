Three people were found dead after crews responded to a house fire in south Nanaimo Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue crews were called to the 700 block of Nicol Street shortly after 12 p.m. Fire Chief Karen Fry said a bystander called 911 and the call did not come from inside the house.

When crews arrived at the house, the fire had spread throughout the building. Fourteen firefighters were able to extinguish the fire at 2:30 p.m.

"In our process of putting the fire out, we discovered three deceased persons in the building," Fry said.

According to Fry, the single-family detached house was heavily damaged. She also said the fire was "quite stubborn."

"Obviously these are very tough situations for our firefighters," Fry said.

"It's one of those things where we think about the impact to them when they go to scenes like this, it's very traumatic."

RCMP and Nanaimo Fire Rescue will start the investigation into the cause of the fire and the deaths on Wednesday. Fry said at this time, the house is still too hot to enter and RCMP will be providing security throughout the night.

The BC Coroners Service has confirmed they are investigating the deaths. No other details are available. The identities of the three people have not been released.