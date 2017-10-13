Victoria police have arrested one suspect in connection with several break-ins at businesses involving fire department key vaults.

On Sept. 21, Victoria police determined that several break-and-enters shared a similar method of entry, with a thief or thieves accessing fire key vaults to get into the business and steal items. Police announced the series of break-and-enters on Sept. 25.

The key vaults are found on the outside of commercial and residential buildings. They have master keys so firefighters can access buildings during an emergency.

After the method of entry was discovered, the Victoria Fire Department secured more than 1,100 key vaults, restored building access security and made sure all keys that could open vaults were accounted for. Police said no additional break and enters have been reported since those measures were taken.

VicPD said in a release that while the investigation is ongoing, “officers are confident that the person responsible is in custody as there have been no further reports of similar incidents since the arrest.”

According to police, since the investigation is still active, no other information about the break-and-enters or the person in custody is being released at this time.