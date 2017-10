WATCH: A Saanich family will turn their heritage home into a haunted house for a special cause this Halloween. Ceilidh Millar has your community story.

What: Heritage Haunted House & Help Fill A Dream Fundraiser

When: Halloween night, October 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: 3808 Heritage Lane, Saanich

Details: For more information, visit the Heritage Haunted House page.