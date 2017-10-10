Repairs continue at site of broken water main in Saanich

CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Partly sunny
11°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

'I just opened the door and was attacked with a knife,' UBC student tells courtroom
'I just opened the door and was attacked with a knife,' UBC student tells courtroom

‘I just opened the door and was attacked with a knife,’ UBC student tells courtroom

October 10, 2017
Missing Australian hiker confirmed dead in B.C.
Missing Australian hiker confirmed dead in B.C.

Missing Australian hiker confirmed dead in B.C.

October 10, 2017
New regulations, new research: UBC Okanagan and TRU explore cannabis bioproducts
New regulations, new research: UBC Okanagan and TRU explore cannabis bioproducts

New regulations, new research: UBC Okanagan and TRU explore cannabis bioproducts

October 10, 2017
3 bodies pulled from burning home in Nanaimo
3 bodies pulled from burning home in Nanaimo

3 bodies pulled from burning home in Nanaimo

October 10, 2017
Traumatic brain injury confirmed in young B.C. bull rider who took his own life
Traumatic brain injury confirmed in young B.C. bull rider who took his own life

Traumatic brain injury confirmed in young B.C. bull rider who took his own life

October 10, 2017

Courtenay, B.C., seniors home shutdown sparks scramble for beds

October 10, 2017
Sprayable earthquake-resistant concrete could 'save lives'
Sprayable earthquake-resistant concrete could 'save lives'

Sprayable earthquake-resistant concrete could ‘save lives’

October 10, 2017
Final day for advanced voting in Vancouver byelection
Final day for advanced voting in Vancouver byelection

Final day for advanced voting in Vancouver byelection

October 10, 2017

Canadian Press

Thompson Rivers University vice-president died of accidental overdose: family

October 10, 2017

Male, female suspects in custody in quadruple southern Alberta homicide

October 10, 2017

Coroner’s service says three bodies were found after fire in Nanaimo, B.C.

October 10, 2017

Police confirm body found in B.C. woods is that of missing Australian hiker

October 10, 2017

PM talks Donald Trump at Washington gala as first daughter Ivanka looks on

October 10, 2017

‘My dad was everything:’ family urges driver of fatal gas-and-dash to surrender

October 10, 2017

CHEK Sports

CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-October 10th
CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-October 10th

CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-October 10th

October 10, 2017
Game On! - Oct. 8, 2017
Game On! - Oct. 8, 2017

Game On! – Oct. 8, 2017

October 08, 2017
38th Annual Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon attracts thousands of runners
38th Annual Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon attracts thousands of runners

38th Annual Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon attracts thousands of runners

October 08, 2017
Rebels defeat Sun, take 1st place in BCFC & home advantage throughout playoffs
Rebels defeat Sun, take 1st place in BCFC & home advantage throughout playoffs

Rebels defeat Sun, take 1st place in BCFC & home advantage throughout playoffs

October 08, 2017
Royals Reunite: Soy and Reddekopp return as Royals continue franchise best start
Royals Reunite: Soy and Reddekopp return as Royals continue franchise best start

Royals Reunite: Soy and Reddekopp return as Royals continue franchise best start

October 07, 2017
Grizzlies edge Capitals in all-island matchup
Grizzlies edge Capitals in all-island matchup

Grizzlies edge Capitals in all-island matchup

October 07, 2017
Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon 2017 Live Stream Country Grocer Celebrations Contest
Charity Pledge Program
Ticket to Go Contest

Top Stories

Mayfair Mall makeover leads to speculation on new tenants
Mayfair Mall makeover leads to speculation on new tenants

Mayfair Mall makeover leads to speculation on new tenants

October 10, 2017
Repairs continue at site of broken water main in Saanich
Repairs continue at site of broken water main in Saanich

Repairs continue at site of broken water main in Saanich

October 10, 2017
Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic
Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic

Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic

October 09, 2017
Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria's Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts
Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria's Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts

Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria’s Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts

October 08, 2017
VicPD searching for man after a report of a BC Transit passenger with taser gun
VicPD searching for man after a report of a BC Transit passenger with taser gun

VicPD searching for man after a report of a BC Transit passenger with taser gun

October 07, 2017
Cowichan Valley man facing extradition in California murder case
Cowichan Valley man facing extradition in California murder case

Cowichan Valley man facing extradition in California murder case

October 03, 2017
Chilling witness accounts of Las Vegas mass shooting
Chilling witness accounts of Las Vegas mass shooting

Chilling witness accounts of Las Vegas mass shooting

October 02, 2017
Province moves to tighten political lobbying rules
Province moves to tighten political lobbying rules

Province moves to tighten political lobbying rules

October 02, 2017
Man wields syringe, threatening he has a bomb in Alberni
Man wields syringe, threatening he has a bomb in Alberni

Man wields syringe, threatening he has a bomb in Alberni

October 01, 2017
Premier John Horgan cracks jokes, promises help at UBCM
Premier John Horgan cracks jokes, promises help at UBCM

Premier John Horgan cracks jokes, promises help at UBCM

September 29, 2017

Copyright © 2017 CHEK Media