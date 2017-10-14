WATCH: The Regional District of Nanaimo has officially opened a new nearly seven-kilometre trail that links Coombs to Parksville.

The new trail is three metres wide and was finished late last year. The regional district is completing signage on the trail this year.

It comes at a cost of 3.8 million dollars.

It's made of compacted gravel and it runs beside the E+N rail line.

Dignitaries were on hand in Parksville for the grand opening this morning.

"You can cycle it, you can walk it, you can use it for active transportation if you want to get to work," said Regional District of Nanaimo Board Chair Bill Veenhof. "It's designed for people with mobility challenges and so it's hugely significant. It's a big deal."

The majority of the trail's funding came from federal and provincial coffers.

A-T-V's and other motorized vehicles are not permitted on the trail.

At the same event, the R-D-N was also celebrating its 50th year since its inception.