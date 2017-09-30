The Westshore Rebels defeated the Valley Huskers earlier Saturday in Chilliwack 42-17. The Rebels now sit at 8-1 on the season and host the Okanagan Sun next Saturday at Westhills Stadium. The winner will claim first place and home-field advantage throughout the BC Football Conference playoffs.
Red-hot Rebels roll over Huskers for 8th straight win
Sports
