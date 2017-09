The Westshore Rebels defeated the Langley Rams 33-28 yesterday in Langley. The Rebels currently sit in 2nd place in the BC Football Conference and are only a half game back from first place Okanagan.

The V.I Raiders also picked up a win on Saturday as the club defeated the Valley Huskers 44-27. The Raiders are 3-3-1 on the season and are in fourth place in the BCFC.