WATCH: TP the Town rolls out in Victoria for its third year. Ceilidh Millar reports.

It's hard to say no to a good deal on toilet paper, especially when it is on sale for a special cause.

A handful of Country Grocer and Save-on-Foods locations across Greater Victoria offered discounted packages of toilet paper today.

The five locations teamed up with the Prodigy Group's TP the Town Victoria, a special one-day toilet paper fundraiser to help those in need.

"Some families in need can go days and sometimes weeks without any toilet paper" said co-founder Shaun Cerisano.

Volunteers were on hand to collect the donations from generous customers and members of the community.

The donations will be dropped off and then distributed by the Mustard Seed Food Bank.

Cerisano said the fundraiser will help provide some relief for those faced with an ugly choice.

"Often times it is coming down to the end of the month and they are on a limited budget," explained Cerisano.

"They go to the grocery store and they're forced to make a choice between food and toilet paper."

Helping to wipe away that decision for many is a large gift from Kruger Products.

The company donated 90,000 rolls of toilet paper.

"It's the largest donation we've ever received," said Cerisano.

The fundraiser has been taking place in Victoria for the last three years.

"We have about 5,000 families that we serve through the Mustard Seed Food Hamper Program," explained Janiene Boice, Director of Development for Mustard Seed Food.

"Every time they get a hamper they need toilet paper. We'll be able to use this, as well as give this to other organizations that need toilet paper."

They're hoping to exceed their fundraiser goal of 125,000 rolls this year, which they believe will serve the community for at least a year.

"It's an annual fundraiser so by the time it is used up we're going to be starting up again for next year" said Cerisano.

Cerisano is encouraging others to drop off toilet paper as well as other sanitary products to their local food bank.