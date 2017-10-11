Raging Grannies address BCUC panel on Site C/Twitter/Torrance Coste

The public was invited to weigh-in on the future of the Site C megaproject during a hearing in Victoria on Wednesday night.

The BC Utilities Commission held what was the last in a series of public meetings across the province.

A small crowd opposed to Site C gathered outside the Victoria Conference Center prior to the event.

Inside, more than hundred people were on-hand to voice their opinion.

“Is the energy needed?” asked Cory Greenlees referring to the project as 20th Century thinking.

“I am convinced the dam is not in B.C.’s best economic or environmental interest.”

While some argued that more hydro is needed to mitigate climate change and Site C could be part of the solution, most suggested that the dam project should not proceed.

“The Site C dam project needs to be shut down immediately,” Mike McGuire told the BCUC panel.

The Victoria event wrapped up a tour that saw the BCUC stop in 10 communities including Nanaimo on Tuesday.

It is gathering public input ahead of a final report on the viability of the $8.8 billion hydroelectric project on the Peace River near Fort St. John.

The NDP government ordered the review upon taking power as it looks to calculate the costs of either delaying the project, scrapping it, or allowing it to continue.

The BCUC’s final report is due on November 1st.