Comox Valley RCMP are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman who was last seen on Sept. 28.

Audra Brown is described as Caucasian, 5’4″ (173 centimetres), 130 pounds (59 kilograms), with brown hair and brown eyes. She is from Courtenay, B.C. Since her disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings. However, Brown is still missing.

Police are concerned for Brown’s health and well-being. According to police, family and friends say it is out of character for Brown to be out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police station or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.