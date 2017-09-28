RCMP are looking for a 53-year-old man who may be travelling from Duncan to North Vancouver.

Brian Trudell is described as Caucasian and 5’7.” Police said he weighs 181 pounds, has hazel eyes and has greying hair.

Police said recent communication with Brian Trudell has been sporadic and his family is concerned for his welfare. He is known to travel in a 1997 Green Nissan pickup truck with B.C. licence plate KN4804 or a temporary operating permit.

Anyone who sees Trudell or his truck is asked to contact their local police department or North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.