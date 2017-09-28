CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

Fraser sockeye returns stay low while feds say they're amping up protections
September 28, 2017
Man charged with murder of Japanese student has separate sexual assault charge stayed
September 28, 2017
Most online puppy ads are fake, Better Business Bureau warns
September 28, 2017
B.C. hunter knew female grizzly was wearing research tracking collar when he killed it
September 28, 2017
Versace sweater bears resemblance to vintage Canucks logo
September 28, 2017
Terrorism, harassment and public mischief: How does the law apply to social media?
September 28, 2017
Pot legalization plan on agenda for Trudeau's meeting with premiers next week
September 28, 2017
B.C. woman sues attorney general, claiming she was falsely linked to terrorism
September 28, 2017

Canadian Press

B.C. woman files lawsuit against Canadian government over terrorist label

September 28, 2017

Summer salmonella outbreak leaves 13 people ill in four provinces

September 28, 2017

Judge plays referee in dispute over pair of Edmonton Oilers season tickets

September 28, 2017

Quebec filmmaker Villeneuve says Scott warned him before making “Blade Runner 2049”

September 28, 2017

‘What’s it going to take?’: Regina cop after stopping drunk driver with kids

September 28, 2017

Police officer in Newfoundland loses loaded magazine for his sidearm

September 28, 2017

CHEK Sports

Derozan chimes in on pro basketball returning to Vancouver
September 27, 2017
Claremont High School grad Mason Loewen now a UVic Vike
September 27, 2017
The Toronto Raptors are in Victoria for training camp
September 26, 2017
Charly Cardilicchia making his mark as head coach of the Westshore Rebels
September 26, 2017
Local runners descend upon Seaside 5 & 10K races in Sidney
September 25, 2017
Vikes' men's basketball team ready to impress local fans
September 25, 2017
Top Stories

Heritage building set to house Victoria's most expensive condos
September 27, 2017
Former youth jail in View Royal pitched as solution to opioid crisis
September 26, 2017
Victoria city manager out in shakeup
September 22, 2017
Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises
September 20, 2017
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced
September 19, 2017
Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say
September 19, 2017
Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria
September 18, 2017
Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer
September 13, 2017
Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash
September 12, 2017
Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies
September 12, 2017

