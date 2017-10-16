A man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened two employees with a knife at the Canadian Tire in Port Alberni last Thursday.

According to Port Alberni RCMP, at around 7:45 p.m. employees at the store on Johnston Road saw a man acting suspiciously. The man allegedly left the building carrying an extra bag and was approached by employees. Police said the 29-year-old man from Port Alberni was trying to steal merchandise from the store.

The man allegedly took a knife and threatened employees before leaving the area.

Police later found the man in the 4500 block of Pemberton Road. Jonathan Boulianne was arrested and charged with one count of robbery and one count of possession of property obtained by crime. He appeared in court on Monday.