Oak Bay Police Chief Andy Brinton was taken to to hospital with several broken bones after being struck by a deer during an off-duty cycling trip to Salt Spring Island Sunday, the department says.

Deputy Chief Ray Berniotes says the accident happened around 10:30am Sunday, when the deer bolted from a forested area onto the paved road and knocked Brinton from his bike.

Brinton was transported to hospital in Victoria with a broken clavicle and several broken ribs. He had surgery Monday night.

Berniotes says Brinton will be away from work while he recovers, but is expected to be fine.