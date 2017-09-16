Over 1,200 motorcycles echoed in a massive formation through the Alberni Valley Saturday, in a spectacle that lined roadsides with cheering crowds. The 33rd annual Port Alberni Toy Run delivered a massive haul of toys for children in the community where child poverty is among the highest in the province. Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As excited crowds lined Port Alberni's roadsides, Calie Haberaland tried to see the faces of the motorcyclists who saved her daughters' Christmas last year.

"Yes it's very exciting," said the Alberni mother. "I'm very thankful for them."

When fire ravaged their home, it was the donations of toys packed in on roaring Harley Davidson's during the Toy Run that put smiles on her children faces at the worst of times.

"Right before Christmas we had the house fire and they lost a lot of their toys," said Haberaland.