watch: A memorial for the victims of a Nanaimo house fire is growing outside the rubble-filled home the Stephenson family of three lived in. Skye Ryan has more.

Many questions still remain about Tuesday's house fire in Nanaimo that led to the discovery of three dead bodies.

Neighbours said fighting was heard late into the night and the early morning hours before the bodies were found by firefighters Tuesday, but so far investigators are remaining tight-lipped.

"The fire investigation's complete," said Nanaimo Fire Rescue's Kevin Lillingston WHILE taking down the crime scene tape outside the Nicol Street home. "But I'm not at liberty to say anything about it. It's a coroner's investigation."

Nanaimo RCMP's Major Crimes Unit and Nanaimo fire investigators have now completed their evidence gathering at the scene where Jason Stephenson, his ex-wife Amberlee Scarr and their seven-year-old daughter Piper were found Tuesday.

READ MORE: Family of three found dead in Nanaimo house fire identified

The family of Amberlee and Piper have started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for a celebration of life for the mother and daughter, as well as raise money for Amber's surviving sons. There was there is no mention of Jason Stephenson on the GoFundMe page.

Amber's cousin Mercedes King wrote "At this time, we are all searching for answers...we ask for your understanding as we all endure this difficult time."

Court records show the couple had begun divorce proceedings, but Amberlee's family says she moved back in with Jason in recent months trying to reconcile. RCMP are now awaiting autopsies on the bodies of the once vibrant Nanaimo family before any updates are released.

