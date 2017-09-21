A Campbell River man was arrested by RCMP Thursday after fleeing officers responding to reports of a male trying to take his own life.

Officers quickly located the man in a rural area west of Campbell River after it was reported he had taken a potentially lethal amount of fentanyl.

When police approached him, he fled in his vehicle.

“This created a very dangerous situation for the safety of the responding officers and the suicidal male,” said Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk.

“However, through a coordinated response and establishing communication with the male, the event was brought safely under control.”

Police say the RCMP air support helicopter was brought in to monitor the events as they unfolded and was able to guide the officers from above without placing anyone in danger.

They say that as the police were communicating with the male, it was clear he wanted and needed and to be brought to the hospital.

Under police escort and in control, the male drove himself to the hospital where he turned himself over to police and medical treatment.

The male, who cannot be identified at this time, was assessed and cleared by medical personnel.

He was then arrested for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

His first court appearance is scheduled for November 27, 2017.