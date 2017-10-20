WATCH: The BC SPCA is looking for a forever home for Lyle the singing pig. The two-year-old was rescued in a cruelty investigation last year.

Two-year-old Lyle's grunts and squeals have made him star at the Good Shepherd Barn in Surrey.

The black pig's rustic pitch has gotten him the title of the 'singing pig'.

But Lyle's story hasn't always been melodic.

He was seized from a B.C. property September 2016 with several other animals as part of a cruelty investigation.

“When Lyle first came into our care, he was extremely fearful and didn’t want to be touched at all,” says BC SPCA farm animal care supervisor Leiki Salumets.

Staff at the barn say he's come out of his shell in the last year.

“We worked at building his trust and slowly, he transformed into the social and very vocal guy he is today. He loves his belly rubs and foot massages,” says Salumets.

"I’m not sure if he’s opera-ready, but it’s great to see him so much more social and vocalizing so much,” Salumets says.

The BC SPCA hopes that by sharing his story, and his talent, they'll hear from a loving family who will take care of him.

“Lyle is a sweet and gentle fellow just looking for someone to fall in love with him and offer him a home where he will be doted on. He’s an awesome pig!”

Anyone looking to adopt Lyle - and has an appropriate home for the large pig - can email [email protected].

