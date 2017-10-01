Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All hands were on deck at the Langford Fire department today. But luckily, it wasn't to put out a major blaze. Instead, the event was to welcome the community.

Lance Caven, Langford Fire's Assistant Chief Fire Prevention, says "this is an opportunity for us to open up our doors and let the public come in and have a look at what we do for the community.

"They can go to our public education table and learn about smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, they can see a lot of the equipment that we use on a daily basis: firetrucks, our zodiac, our climbing wall to practice our rope rescue skills, and there's also our very popular fire truck rides."

And the public agrees, with many wholeheartedly praising the annual event.

"The kids are loving it! I think it's amazing, and it's a good opportunity to put their costumes on, their firefighter costumes!"

"It's great for the kids! It's good for the community too - for people to learn more about fire safety and whatnot."

"I think it's wonderful that the department is able to have this open house, and let everybody see the equipment, and get a ride on a firetruck."

"The firefighters are so friendly, the police officers are so friendly, and it's just such a great community event! We come every year."

Langford Fire Rescue was formed in 1947 and has more than 60 members, many of them volunteers.