Two Museum Theatre pieces are in performance at the Phoenix Theatre.

The plays are called Lady Overlander & The Fred Wells Show, both concieved and written by Danette Boucher.

The plays are performed by Boucher & her husband, James Douglas, both UVic alumnists and are part of a particular performance genre called Museum Theatre.

This style got it's name because they are plays traditionally performed in or around museums or other historic sites, such as Barkerville, where this couple live & perform through the summer months.

Within a minute or two of watching these plays you realize that you're part of a theatrical history lesson...being extertained and educated.

Lady Overlander & The Fred Wells Show continue at the Phoenix through to Oct 21st.