WATCH: From steam-engine threshing to traditional farming equipment, experience a piece of local agriculture history at the Saanich Historical Artifacts Society’s Harvest Fall Threshing Show. Ceilidh Millar has your community story.

What: Harvest Fall Threshing Show

When: September 16 & 17 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Where: Harvest Acres (7321 Lochside Dr., Saanichton)