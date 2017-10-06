Duncan’s Jordan Charles making the most of his return to the court

The UVIC Vikes defeated the Bishop Gaiters 92-84 Thursday night in pre-season USPORTS basketball at Belmont Secondary. Fourth-year guard Jordan Charles is expected to be a leader on the team this year, as the Brentwood College secondary grad returns to the court after missing nearly two years with a back injury.
