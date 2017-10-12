CHEK reporter Skye Ryan’s gripping and heartfelt story about the disappearance and safe return of a 3-year old Union Bay boy has earned her a prestigious Jack Webster Award for Best Breaking News Reporting – Television.

The annual Webster Awards recognizing the best in B.C. journalism were handed out in Vancouver on Thursday night.

“I am so grateful,” tweeted Skye late Thursday.

“(A) huge, huge honour and what a tribute to our “little team that could””

Ryan’s story about Lochlin McKenzie aired in August of 2016 and documented the frantic search for the little boy who’d spent a night in the wilderness after biking away from his family’s Union Bay house.

She was also on hand when searchers brought the 3-year old back home after finding him unharmed on a logging road some 4 kilometers from where he had last been seen.

The CHEK News report beat out two other finalists, both stories by Global BC, for the award presented in memory of Keith Bradbury.

“So proud of Skye,” tweeted CHEK News Director Rob Germain.

First established in 1987, the Webster Awards are named in hounour of the late Jack Webster in recognition of his more than 40 years in print, radio and television journalism in B.C.

You can find the complete list of 2017 winners here