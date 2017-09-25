RCMP are looking into a report of a possible child luring attempt in Campbell River on Friday.

According to police, at around 8:15 a.m., a young boy was walking to school using the paths near Martin Road in the Willow Point area. The boy was allegedly approached by a man who told the boy to “come with me.”

The boy then fled the area.

The man is described as having dark-skin, approximately 5'8," (173 centimetres) and in his mid-20s. Police said he was wearing a flat-brimmed ball cap, a dark hoodie and sweat pants.

There was also a dark coloured van or SUV with windows at the back seen in the area, but no make, model or licence plate were obtained.

Any witnesses are asked to call Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Police said all parents should take this opportunity to go over safety procedures with their children regarding dealing with strangers.