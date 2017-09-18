Authorities in the Municipality of North Cowichan lifted the boil water advisory for the South End water system on Saturday.

The municipality said numerous bacterial tests have been done and Island Health has confirmed there is no longer any evidence of bacterial contamination. The South End water system will continue to be chlorinated.

The advisory went into effect on Sept. 13 after one count of E. coli, an indicator bacteria, was found during routine testing at one of the South End water system locations.

According to the municipality, there were some challenges among residents who were using the interactive map and eALERT services during the advisory.

“We intend to build on and learn from this event and enhance our information distribution channels for the future,” the municipality said in a statement.