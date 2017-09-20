Authorities say the body of a Victoria-area man who fell from a cliff in Oregon has washed ashore.

According to Oregon State Police, 51-year-old Joseph McDonald Lescene fell 800 feet (243 metres) into the ocean while he was hiking with his wife, Sarah, on Sept. 10. Police said he was hiking on a bluff near Devil’s Cauldron. Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue found Lescene’s backpack in the water below the cliff.

Lescene’s body was discovered Tuesday on the ocean shore at Short Sands Beach, which is within Oswald State Park.

The Tilamook County Medical Examiner assisted with the investigation.

Lescene, who worked at CFB Esquimalt, is survived by his wife and two daughters, Ofelia and Sofia. There is a GoFundMe page set up for the family. So far, more than $19,000 has been raised.