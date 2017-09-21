CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Mostly cloudy
13°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

Pattullo, Millennium Line, Surrey LRT announcements could all be coming next month
Pattullo, Millennium Line, Surrey LRT announcements could all be coming next month

Pattullo, Millennium Line, Surrey LRT announcements could all be coming next month

September 21, 2017
Studio downplays concerns about long hours after Riverdale star's car crash
Studio downplays concerns about long hours after Riverdale star's car crash

Studio downplays concerns about long hours after Riverdale star’s car crash

September 21, 2017
Hong Kong woman sues ex over property put in his name to avoid foreign buyers' tax
Hong Kong woman sues ex over property put in his name to avoid foreign buyers' tax

Hong Kong woman sues ex over property put in his name to avoid foreign buyers’ tax

September 21, 2017
New details in murder of B.C. teen Serena Vermeersch revealed in court
New details in murder of B.C. teen Serena Vermeersch revealed in court

New details in murder of B.C. teen Serena Vermeersch revealed in court

September 21, 2017
Burnt timber salvageable if harvested now, says B.C. forest company
Burnt timber salvageable if harvested now, says B.C. forest company

Burnt timber salvageable if harvested now, says B.C. forest company

September 21, 2017

Shanghai fans eat up Canucks-Kings pre-season China spectacle

September 21, 2017
New Coast Realty agent facing fines, suspension, after shadow flipping attempt
New Coast Realty agent facing fines, suspension, after shadow flipping attempt

New Coast Realty agent facing fines, suspension, after shadow flipping attempt

September 21, 2017
'It's a hard moment': UBC Mexican Student Association acts fast after earthquake
'It's a hard moment': UBC Mexican Student Association acts fast after earthquake

‘It’s a hard moment’: UBC Mexican Student Association acts fast after earthquake

September 21, 2017

Canadian Press

Trudeau: No comment on North Korea threats, let’s pursue a diplomatic solution

September 21, 2017

Quebec suspect charged with murder in Amber Alert case out of coma: lawyer

September 21, 2017

NORAD commander calls for modernization to address changing threats

September 21, 2017

Newfoundland to allow switch to gender-neutral birth certificates

September 21, 2017

‘Small number’ of RBC credit card holders affected in Equifax breach, bank says

September 21, 2017

Ottawa appeals ruling that returned citizenship to son of Russian spies

September 21, 2017

CHEK Sports

Western Speedway: A family affair
Western Speedway: A family affair

Western Speedway: A family affair

September 20, 2017
The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are looking for big things this season
The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are looking for big things this season

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are looking for big things this season

September 19, 2017
The Calgary Flames send Matthew Phillips back to the Victoria Royals
The Calgary Flames send Matthew Phillips back to the Victoria Royals

The Calgary Flames send Matthew Phillips back to the Victoria Royals

September 19, 2017
The CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-September 18th
The CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-September 18th

The CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-September 18th

September 18, 2017
Jerry Kelly wins 2017 Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship
Jerry Kelly wins 2017 Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship

Jerry Kelly wins 2017 Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship

September 17, 2017
Rebels fend off Raiders to stay undefeated at home
Rebels fend off Raiders to stay undefeated at home

Rebels fend off Raiders to stay undefeated at home

September 17, 2017
Country Grocer Celebrations Contest
Charity Pledge Program
Ticket to Go Contest

Top Stories

Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises
Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises

Navy responds to whale watchers’ concerns about demolition exercises

September 20, 2017
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced

A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced

September 19, 2017
Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say
Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say

Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say

September 19, 2017
Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria
Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria

Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria

September 18, 2017
Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer
Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer

Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer

September 13, 2017
Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash
Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash

Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash

September 12, 2017
Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies
Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies

Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies

September 12, 2017
Anticipation builds ahead of PGA Tour Champions' arrival in Greater Victoria
Anticipation builds ahead of PGA Tour Champions' arrival in Greater Victoria

Anticipation builds ahead of PGA Tour Champions’ arrival in Greater Victoria

September 11, 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Shocking case of family fighting to get Métis toddler back
EXCLUSIVE: Shocking case of family fighting to get Métis toddler back

EXCLUSIVE: Shocking case of family fighting to get Métis toddler back

September 06, 2017
Sale of property will bring new life to area, Times-Colonist says
Sale of property will bring new life to area, Times-Colonist says

Sale of property will bring new life to area, Times-Colonist says

September 06, 2017

Copyright © 2017 CHEK Media