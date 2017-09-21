The B.C. Supreme Court has ordered a Langford marijuana dispensary to permanently shut its doors.

In her ruling that approved an order permanently shutting the Green Tree Medical Dispensary, Justice Adair found the sale of marijuana contravened a zoning bylaw.

The judge also found the Green Tree Medical Dispensary on Granderson Road had contravened a city business bylaw by carrying on a commercial undertaking without a business licence, posting signs to advertise its business and operating a business for the purpose of selling or storing hemp or hemp-related products within a three-mile radius from the grounds of an elementary school, junior secondary school or high school.

According to the ruling, the marijuana dispensary contravened two other bylaws by undertaking or permitting work on the property and by erecting signs advertising the business operations without having obtained a sign permit.

The order stops the sale and distribution of marijuana by the dispensary in the city. It also states the dispensary will compensate the City of Langford for any claim or action arising out of the Green Tree’s marijuana dispensary business conducted on the property between Jan. 1 and March 31.

The marijuana dispensary was raided twice earlier this year. The shop, which was Langford’s first and only marijuana dispensary, was shut down by police on Jan. 17, just a day after opening. Then in February, police once again shut down Langford’s first and only pot shop. They also arrested two people.

The City of Langford filed a civil injunction to shut down the dispensary.

The ruling says the Green Tree has been ordered to pay $1,200 in fines and $5,000 in legal costs to the City of Langford. Green Tree has five days to remove all signage and product from the site.