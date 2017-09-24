WATCH: The province is set to reveal plans to regulate non-medical cannabis. Victoria cannabis businesses say what they want to see in B.C. Isabelle Raghem reports.

Nerves are building up for some Victoria cannabis business owner.

"I think everyone is waiting with bated breath in anticipation of what the B.C. provincial government is going to roll out," says the owner of The Green Ceiling, Ashley Abraham.

On Monday, the province will reveal the first details on the regulation in British Columbia of weed when legalized next year.

"Definitely hoping to see a drastic difference from what's being rolled out in Ontario," says Abraham.

On Septmber 8th, Ontario announced marijuana will be sold in government stores and cannabis products will have to be used in private residences.

That model in B.C. would mean lounges like The Green Ceiling would have to shut its doors.

"I don't think that's gonna work in British Columbia," explains AbrahaIt's"It's here and it's working. There's no need to re-invent the wheel. It's just about finding a way to make it run a little smoother."

Trees Dispensary on Yates Street in downtown Victoria would also be on the chopping block if the province opts for government stores.

"I think that in a year and a half from now people are gonna look at B.C. and look at Ontario and they're gonna say B.C. did it right and Ontario is flailing," says Trees Dispensary owner Alex Robb.

He believes Ontario's plan won't satisfy customers and will keep the black market alive. He would live B.C. to take a different approach.

"Public and private at the same time that's gonna provide cannabis in rural areas but it's also gonna allow private dispensaries to operate in places like Vancouver and Victoria where they've been operating for two decades," says Robb.

The details on the next steps for regulation come out in Vancouver at 10:15 a.m on September 25.