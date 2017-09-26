RCMP say coins worth approximately $25,000 were stolen from a Parksville home last month.
On Sept. 23, Oceanside RCMP received a report of a break-and-enter between Aug. 27 and 29 at a home in the 600 block of Forsyth Avenue. Police said the home was under renovation and unoccupied at the time of the break-and-enter.
Police said two small safes containing precious metals, or coins, were stolen.
The coins are:
- 1 – 1oz gold Canadian maple
- 3 sheets of 25 maple grams
- 1 Anne of Green Gables gold coin
- 500 Silver Canadian Maples- 2012
- 1 50g (1 gram squares) gold combi bar
- 1 100g (1 gram squares) silver combi bar
- 2 Ron Paul silver 1oz coins
Two long guns, a micro crossbow, several air tools and a reciprocating saw were also taken from the home.
Anyone with information is asked to call Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.