One woman has been killed in a helicopter crash northwest of the Campbell River Airport.

Campbell River RCMP, first responders, an RCMP Air Services helicopter and Comox 442 Search and Rescue Squadron from 19 Wing Comox were called to the area, which was about three kilometres west of Campbell River, at around 5 p.m.

A spokesman with the Canadian Forces rescue squadron in Comox said the two people were aboard the Robinson 44, a single-engine, four-seat helicopter, when it went down in heavy bush.

According to RCMP, first responders were able to walk into the scene and get one man out of the wreckage. A woman in the helicopter was found dead at the scene. Her name has not been released by police.

The injured man was taken to hospital in Victoria.

Cormorant helicopter from 19wing #comox now lifting pilot from the scene of chopper crash near #CampbellRiver. pic.twitter.com/YArD9EdhnO — Dean Stoltz (@deanstoltzchek) October 2, 2017

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

With files from The Canadian Press