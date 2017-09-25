One man was taken to hospital Monday afternoon after a collision between a scooter and a car in downtown Victoria.

At around 12:20 p.m., Victoria police went to the crash at Douglas and Fort streets. Police said the person who was sent to the hospital has non-life-threatening injuries.

The person sent to hospital in the collision has non-life-threatening injuries. Our investigation is ongoing #yyjtraffic — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) September 25, 2017

After the collision, Douglas and Fort streets were closed while police investigated.