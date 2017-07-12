A police officer searches the trail system near the 1700 block of Island Highway after a mugging on July 12.

West Shore RCMP are looking for a suspect after a woman was injured during a robbery on the trail system in the 1700 block of Island Highway, on the border of View Royal and Colwood.

According to police, just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, an individual called them after they encountered a woman in her 30s with injuries on her face. The victim said she was robbed while travelling on the trail.

Numerous police resources, including the police dog service, community policing section, the traffic unit, plain clothes officers and the officer in charge of the West Short Detachment. The police service dog, “Dash,” was able to find the victim’s purse.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Obviously, she has been very shaken up,” West Shore RCMP spokesman Cst. Alex Bérubé said.

Bérubé said the assault was not sexual in nature and the public is not at risk. Victim services will be available for the woman.

Police are still investigating the mugging and working with the victim to get a description of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked call West Shore RCMP at 250-4747-2264 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RCMP are investigating after a woman was robbed on the trails in the 1700 block of Island Highway. Credit: Google Maps