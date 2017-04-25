Oak Bay Police say a woman suffered serious upper-body injuries after being attacked by a man wielding a weapon described as a machete who broke into her waterfront home on Esplanade, near Willows Beach, around 7am Tuesday morning.

Police say the woman, who is in her 40s, was undergoing surgery early Tuesday afternoon, while the search for a suspect continues. They’re looking for a man believed to be in his 20s, described as heavyset and wearing a blue and white handkerchief.

Students at two nearby schools, Willows Elementary and Glenlyon Norfolk School, were temporarily placed on hold and secures while police searched several locations in the area, including Willows Beach and Uplands Park.

Police don’t know whether the attack was random or targeted, but say the woman did not know her attacker.

MORE DETAILS TO COME