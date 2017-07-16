Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the summer of 2000, Victoria hosted the BC Summer Games.

Patti Hunter is the General Manager of KidSport Greater Victoria, and explains that "there was a five-thousand dollar legacy from those Games, [which was matched with] a five-thousand dollar grant from the Victoria Foundation."

That ten-thousand dollars founded KidSport Greater Victoria, to ensure kids from low income families can play sports too.

"We fund up to four-hundred dollars per child per year, to register them in a season of sports" explains Hunter.

Which encompasses "over seventy different sports, and over two-hundred local sport organizations."

The many parents across Greater Victoria who benefit from this non-profit organization are so grateful.

As Jeff Stratford says "everybody wants to do what you can for your kids. Everybody loves to see [their] kids have fun and play!"

Both of Jeff and his partner Kayla's children play hockey, and that adds up.

"Four hundred dollars for initiation fees, plus gear on top of that, per kid. It can get pretty expensive."

Hunter explains that "hockey is probably our most expensive sport, and it runs in the seven hundred dollar range per registration.

"A season of soccer can range, depending on the age group of the child, from two-hundred-fifty to three-hundred-fifty dollars per season.

"I love baseball" says Hunter, smiling, "because it's only about one-hundred twenty dollars for a season."

Jeff's seven year old daughter Annabelle began playing with the Juan de Fuca Minor Hockey Association when she was five. For a simple reason. "I like playing hockey!" she says with a grin.

Jeff explains that "she wanted to play hockey, so I can't really say no...so you try and do what you can for them."

With KidSport covering registration, and gear handed down from friends or bought second-hand, both Annabelle and her younger brother Landon, play with the Association.

"She learns a lot - teamwork and sportsmanship. It showed in her first year, where she ended up winning an award for most determined."

"We've been giving out grants for seventeen years" explains Hunter.

"We have now funded ten-thousand seventy-four children. We've raised in this community, and put back into this community, two-point-two million dollars in grants.

"Unfortunately, the need is outstripping our ability to raise money. We are not government funded."

Which means that KidSport is running a deficit. Hunter wants to see every child who wants to play, be given that opportunity.

"These children learn to be part of a team. It builds self-confidence. They gain those fundamental movement skills that are so important in life.

"And for immigrant children, it teaches them how to be a Canadian" she adds with a huge, warm smile, thinking of the joy sport has brought to children from war-torn homelands.

"We really, really do need the community to kind of come in and support us. The alternative is we will have to start turning children away."

If you'd like to make a donation, so all kids can play, click here.