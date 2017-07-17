CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Partly sunny
18°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

Kamloops city council officially opposes proposed Ajax mine
Kamloops city council officially opposes proposed Ajax mine

Kamloops city council officially opposes proposed Ajax mine

July 17, 2017
2 kids fall from windows, balconies in Metro Vancouver over weekend
2 kids fall from windows, balconies in Metro Vancouver over weekend

2 kids fall from windows, balconies in Metro Vancouver over weekend

July 17, 2017
Vancouver-produced sitcom takes on TV transgender representation
Vancouver-produced sitcom takes on TV transgender representation

Vancouver-produced sitcom takes on TV transgender representation

July 17, 2017
Death cap mushrooms beginning to return to Victoria
Death cap mushrooms beginning to return to Victoria

Death cap mushrooms beginning to return to Victoria

July 17, 2017
'Tracey the Bannock Lady' remembered as pillar of DTES community
'Tracey the Bannock Lady' remembered as pillar of DTES community

‘Tracey the Bannock Lady’ remembered as pillar of DTES community

July 17, 2017
Police nab alleged thief in B.C. wildfire zone with $65K in stolen goods
Police nab alleged thief in B.C. wildfire zone with $65K in stolen goods

Police nab alleged thief in B.C. wildfire zone with $65K in stolen goods

July 17, 2017
5 things to know about mental health in the face of B.C.'s wildfires
5 things to know about mental health in the face of B.C.'s wildfires

5 things to know about mental health in the face of B.C.’s wildfires

July 17, 2017
Vancouver drug users' group was once called militant. Now it's leading the prevention charge
Vancouver drug users' group was once called militant. Now it's leading the prevention charge

Vancouver drug users’ group was once called militant. Now it’s leading the prevention charge

July 17, 2017

Canadian Press

Question-and-answer session with Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales

July 17, 2017

The Monday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

July 17, 2017

‘This will not be a short negotiation’: U.S. releases list of demands for NAFTA

July 17, 2017

Ashley Madison reaches US$11.2M deal in American lawsuits over data security

July 17, 2017

U.S. media start noticing Khadr payout as opposition MP helps spread word

July 17, 2017

B.C. New Democrats poised to take power, inherit state of wildfire emergency

July 17, 2017

CHEK Sports

Game On! - July 16th, 2017
Game On! - July 16th, 2017

Game On! – July 16th, 2017

July 16, 2017
Chemainus Baseball Association welcomes Cuban team to Canada
Chemainus Baseball Association welcomes Cuban team to Canada

Chemainus Baseball Association welcomes Cuban team to Canada

July 16, 2017
Layritz wins District 7 Championship backed by stellar pitching
Layritz wins District 7 Championship backed by stellar pitching

Layritz wins District 7 Championship backed by stellar pitching

July 16, 2017
Hometown Heroes night at Western Speedway a huge success
Hometown Heroes night at Western Speedway a huge success

Hometown Heroes night at Western Speedway a huge success

July 16, 2017
Resetarits travels cross-country to make Shamrocks Debut
Resetarits travels cross-country to make Shamrocks Debut

Resetarits travels cross-country to make Shamrocks Debut

July 15, 2017
Island Athletes shine at BC Special Olympics Summer Games
Island Athletes shine at BC Special Olympics Summer Games

Island Athletes shine at BC Special Olympics Summer Games

July 15, 2017
Beautiful Gardens Photo Contest
Charity Pledge Program
Your Country, Your Story
Ticket to Go Contest

Top Stories

Colwood couple collecting donations for B.C. wildfire victims
Colwood couple collecting donations for B.C. wildfire victims

Colwood couple collecting donations for B.C. wildfire victims

July 17, 2017
Cobble Hill man says Duncan bypass would ease commute for many
Cobble Hill man says Duncan bypass would ease commute for many

Cobble Hill man says Duncan bypass would ease commute for many

July 12, 2017
Performers arrive in Victoria for first annual Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival
Performers arrive in Victoria for first annual Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival

Performers arrive in Victoria for first annual Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival

July 11, 2017
Caution urged as Vancouver Island faces high fire danger
Caution urged as Vancouver Island faces high fire danger

Caution urged as Vancouver Island faces high fire danger

July 10, 2017
Langford man gets Ferrari impounded, wants speed limit changes on Malahat
Langford man gets Ferrari impounded, wants speed limit changes on Malahat

Langford man gets Ferrari impounded, wants speed limit changes on Malahat

July 10, 2017
Think your car doesn't get hot on a 20-degree day? Think again
Think your car doesn't get hot on a 20-degree day? Think again

Think your car doesn’t get hot on a 20-degree day? Think again

July 07, 2017
CRD urged to take action on Thetis Lake cliff jumping
CRD urged to take action on Thetis Lake cliff jumping

CRD urged to take action on Thetis Lake cliff jumping

July 06, 2017
Vancouver Island doctors call for higher compensation for medically-assisted death
Vancouver Island doctors call for higher compensation for medically-assisted death

Vancouver Island doctors call for higher compensation for medically-assisted death

July 04, 2017
Bigger crowd, fewer arrests for Canada Day in Victoria compared to last year
Bigger crowd, fewer arrests for Canada Day in Victoria compared to last year

Bigger crowd, fewer arrests for Canada Day in Victoria compared to last year

July 02, 2017
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Hundreds attend Big Gay Dog Walk in Victoria
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Hundreds attend Big Gay Dog Walk in Victoria

UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Hundreds attend Big Gay Dog Walk in Victoria

July 02, 2017

2015 Copyright CHEK Media