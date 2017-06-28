The historic Quinsam Hotel in Campbell River went up in flames overnight.

QUINNY in Campbell River burning down June 28 just after midnight. Posted by Joanne Touchie on Wednesday, June 28, 2017

The fire started at the hotel and pub at around midnight and caused extensive damage throughout the building. The Campbell River Fire Department worked until 5 a.m. to extinguish the flames.

The damage caused parts of the building to collapse and Highway 19A was temporarily closed.

“One person was sent to hospital for smoke inhalation, but everyone got out thanks to working fire alarms,” Campbell River Fire Chief Ian Baikie said.

Baikie said the building is a complete loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The hotel was a local landmark. Construction began in 1917 by Tom Laffin who sold the incomplete hotel to Ken Bergstrom, who partially finished the building and sold it to Jim English. English finished construction around 1923-1925 and sold it in 1959 to Jack Ross, who made a series of renovations, including an enlarged beer parlour and dining room.

Many people were sharing their stories about the beloved building on social media Wednesday.

It's nearing 2am and the smoke is still billowing… — Crash-ley (@Ashley_A_CR) June 28, 2017

Tipped a few back in that place 🙁 — Gary Check (@checkboyrd) June 28, 2017

This place was legendary for good and bad reasons. End of an era — Brad with a B (@bradl_234) June 28, 2017

I had my first legal beverage there, on my 19th birthday! — Crash-ley (@Ashley_A_CR) June 28, 2017

Significant loss as Quinsam Hotel in Campbell River destroyed by fire, see: https://t.co/CNiz1D7Zoz @VibrantVictoria pic.twitter.com/AOylG0M0FS — Glen A. Mofford (@BCPubHistory) June 28, 2017

