The Langford man who pleaded guilty to several charges in connection with a crash that killed West Shore RCMP Cst. Sarah Beckett last April will serve four years in jail.

Kenneth Jacob Fenton, 29, was sentenced Friday morning in Western Communities provincial court after two days of hearings.

He also received a five-year driving ban, which will start after his jail term.

Judge admits many members of the community will find Fenton's sentence inadequate but must follow guidelines of similar cases — April Lawrence (@AprilCHEK) July 14, 2017

Fenton pleaded guilty in May to two charges, including impaired driving causing death, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Court heard an agreed statement of facts that stated Fenton was not attempting to flee from police when his truck struck Beckett’s cruiser.

READ MORE: Westshore RCMP officer not charged after IIO investigation into Beckett case

According to Crown attorney Tim Stokes, Fenton was going between 76 to 90 kilometres an hour at the time of the crash. Paramedics noticed a smell of liquor and slurred speech from Fenton but he denied consuming alcohol.

The Crown was seeking a sentence of between three to five years, while Fenton’s lawyer suggested three years was appropriate.

More to come