Experienced sailor helped save two teens from drowning at Thetis Lake

Calvin To spoke with the rescuer who’s reluctant to call himself a hero.

Ian Greenwood was out fishing on a belly boat on Thetis Lake Tuesday afternoon when he saw two people in need of help.

"I watched for a second and I noticed the kid was going under a little bit so I just started kicking my way out there as fast as I could," Greenwood says. "So I grabbed the one kid that was going under a couple times. He almost tried to climb on my lap out of panic. And I kind of calmed him down and made sure that he just held on to the side."

Greenwood is an experienced sailor and a former member of the navy. He says he doesn't have extensive rescue training, and is reluctant to call himself a hero.

"I did what anybody should've done, I think," he says. "There's no skin off my back."

This incident has prompted questions from some swimmers about whether there should be lifeguards at the lake

In 2013, a 21 year old person drowned just 10 metres from shore.

Lifeguards have not been at Thetis Lake since 2002.

The CRD currently has no plans to bring them back.