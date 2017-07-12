Claire Eccles makes first WCL start tonight against Pippins

She’s now gotten her feet wet on the mound, as Claire Eccles prepares for her first ever WCL start tonight at Royal Athletic Park against the Yakima Valley Pippins.

Eccles has made a pair of starts in exhibition games, which she says has prepared her for this outing. The pressure of playing in a game with playoff implications is something Eccles is looking forward to, as she takes on a red-hot Pippins team that smacked 12 runs across the plate against the HarbourCats last night.

"the experience and playing against a high level like this so I already sort of know what's gonna happen," Eccles says, "yesterday they hit quite a bit but I'm ready for whatever they throw at me... or hit at me."