Thousands of Williams Lake residents are being forced from their homes as high winds fan a wildfire burning next to the city.

An evacuation order was issued Saturday for Williams Lake and numerous surrounding areas including the village of 150 Mile House. Most of those areas have been on alert since Monday.

The evacuation order affects more than 24,000 people living in the area.

Emergency Info BC said Saturday, the evacuation order affects the following areas:

All areas east of the Fraser River from the existing evacuation order at Soda Creek to 9.0 km south of the Sheep Creek Bridge, including English Road

Directly east to the southern end of Chimney Lake, continuing east to Wright Station Road at the north end of Lac La Hache

All areas west of Highway 97 from Wright Station Road to the Williams Lake City limits, north along Highway 97, including all fringe areas of the City of Williams Lake including the areas of Fox Mountain, Pine Valley, Commodore Crescent, Glendale, Wildwood, Bull Mountain and Deep Creek not already evacuated, to the exiting evacuation order area at Soda Creek.

How To Help

BC Liquor Stores are accepting donations to help support those impacted by the wildfires. Customers can donate at the till, in increments of $2, $5 or multiples, with all proceeds going to the Canadian Red Cross. The funds will go toward immediate needs, such as providing evacuees with food, water and shelter.

The Canadian Red Cross is also accepting donations on its website.

