News
Dozens involved in search for missing 20 year old Nanaimo man
Family members identify the missing man as 20 year old Spencer Hunt. Hunt’s mother, Debbi... More
BC Ferries cancels 10 a.m. & 11:50 a.m. Comox & Powell River sailings
Update as of 09:20 am: BC Ferries is cancelling the sailings of the Queen of Burnaby due t... More
Shawnigan Lake residents react to permit suspension of soil dump
WATCH: Residents in Shawnigan Lake are pleased about the Province’s suspension of Cobble Hill... More
Movie mania as hundreds attend Victoria film job fair
WATCH: It was lights, camera, action for hundreds of movie hopefuls at a massive Victoria film caree... More
Our Place part of Chinese New Year celebrations
WATCH: As the Year of the Rooster kicks off, a special Chinese New Year’s lunch was held... More
Drastic cuts to funding will impact Nanaimo’s downtown
Turmoil and empty storefronts in downtown Nanaimo has led to a massive funding cut of the grou... More
Ahousaht First Nation applauded for logging ban
WATCH: Environmentalists are applauding a move by the Ahousaht First Nation to ban mining and c... More
This Week in History: An Innovative Plant Specimen Drier
Drying specimens in remote locations, without a source of electricity, used to be a huge challenge.... More
More rain in the Vancouver Island forecast
WATCH: Tess van Straaten has your 7-day forecast for Vancouver Island and you’ll want to keep... More
Flood of support for the family of 9-year old Evelyn Ooms
A fundraising effort to help the family of Evelyn Ooms has already surpassed its goal of $15,000. Th... More
HMV stores across Canada set to close at the end of April
It is the end of an era for once dominant music retailer HMV in Canada. Retail outlets across the co... More
Langford business owner given 3-year sentence for sexual assaults
A Langford businessman was sentenced to 3-years in jail Friday for sexually assaulting several femal... More
Mom appeals for information on missing son
Trevor Oakley, a 34-year-old man from Port Alberni, has not been seen since January 3rd. Kare... More