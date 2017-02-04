News
Central Vancouver Island gets big dump of snow
Environment Canada says more snow could be on the way Those on Central Vancouver Island woke up to a... More
Councillor critical of proposed 19-unit building in James Bay
WATCH: Councillor says a 19-unit development could jeopardize supply of family housing in James Bay,... More
Community rallies to support Syrian family in Victoria
WATCH: GoFundMe page set up for family of Syrian refugees in Victoria. A man who helped... More
UVIC professor short-listed to be the next Canadian astronaut
Dr. Jay Cullen wants to trade his oceanography studies for a more heavenly calling. Last year Dr. Cu... More
Lights, camera, action: Victoria Film Festival returns for its 23rd year
WATCH: Vancouver Island’s largest and longest-running film festival is back for another year s... More
This Week in History: The Restoration of Ross Bay Villa
“The house was in fairly poor condition” says Simone Vogel-Horridge. Vogel-Horridge is P... More
Environment Canada renews snowfall warning for East Vancouver Island
WATCH: A slow-churning low pressure system off the Southern Coast of B.C. will bring mixed prec... More
MUST WATCH: Tobogganing chicken in Central Saanich
WATCH: Call it a ‘chicken slider’! Must-see video of a tobogganing chicken in Central Sa... More
More snow in Greater Victoria wreaks havoc Friday evening
WATCH: Winter weather continued to wreak havoc on Vancouver Island with heavy snowfall making f... More
Driver found not guilty in hit and run of Comox Valley teacher
A shocking verdict was delivered Friday in a Courtenay courtroom, in the hit and run tria... More
Dog rescued from Oak Bay blaze
WATCH: Oak Bay fire fighters stop man from running inside a burning building to save his dog. Crews... More
Snowfall results in rush hour headaches, and it’s not over yet
WATCH: The snow is still falling on much of Vancouver Island. It started early this morning, ma... More