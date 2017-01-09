News
Black ice leads to dozens of accidents in Greater Victoria
Icy roads are causing chaos for motorists in Greater Victoria this morning. Saanich RCMP have alread... More
No charges in Victoria cyclist’s death
The Victoria Police Department has determined that no charges will be sworn against the driver of a... More
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Snowfall warning remains in effect for Inland and East Vancouver Island
A snowfall warning issued by Environment Canada remains in effect for Inland and East Vancouver Isla... More
Passenger recounts incident after emergency crews meet plane at Comox Airport
WATCH: A scary end to a Comox bound flight has left passengers reliving a tense hour in t... More
Packed parking problems in downtown Victoria
WATCH: Local businesses are feeling the stress of what they call a lack of parking in downtown Victo... More
Have a few hours to spare each week? Volunteer Victoria can help you fill them!
If you’ve ever thought you might like to volunteer, but don’t know what you’d be g... More
Kite surfer rescue in Victoria renews warnings of water dangers
WATCH: Kite surfer rescue in Victoria renews warnings of dangers out on the water. Isabel... More
Trailer donated to house makeshift Nanaimo injection site
A newly donated trailer has now taken the place of a tent acting as a supervised injection sit... More
Another round of snow expected for the South and Central Island
WATCH: Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as snow is expected starting early... More
This Week in History: 600 plant specimens donated to RBCM’s botany collection
The Royal BC Museum is always happy to hear from the public, if you have an item or a document you t... More
Another earthquake strikes off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island
Another earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island Friday ev... More
Delayed flight may have saved Sooke woman from Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting
A Sooke woman says she could have been collecting her luggage right around the time a deadly... More