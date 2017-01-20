News
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Victoria Police search for suspect vehicle after cyclist injured in hit and run
Victoria police are looking for suspect vehicle after a cyclist was struck in a hit and run late thi... More
Car fire in front of View Royal Casino
twitter/Tyler Bennett Emergency crews are responding to vehicle fire in front of the View Royal casi... More
Premier Clark to stop receiving controversial $50K a year stipend paid by BC Liberal Party
The Premier announced tonight that she will no longer receive a controversial top-up of her annual s... More
President Trump inauguration hot topic in Victoria
WATCH: President Trump has taken office but will it be as bad as some people fear? Tess van Str... More
Neighbours express shock after 75-year-old charged with historic sexual assault
WATCH: Residents of a retirement community in Central Saanich express shock after their 75-year-old... More
Transportation and Safety Board ends on site investigation of Cowichan Plane crash
Transportation and Safety Board investigators are at the Duncan Flying Club, trying to determine wha... More
Sooke bus drivers rally for dying colleague
WATCH: A video showing dozens of Sooke school bus drivers paying tribute to a dying colleague i... More
March of the penguin in Nanaimo
WATCH: A retired biologist in Nanaimo is marking International Penguin Awareness Day by giving peopl... More
Ed’s Forecast: Weekend showers
An off shore low will spin up some showers from the South for Saturday and Sunday but temperatures w... More
Your Money
Here’s Steve Bokor from PI Financial with your weekly look at the financial markets. More
Boil water notice issued for Comox Valley
The entire Comox Valley is under a boil water notice, effective immediately. A joint statement was r... More
B.C. Mountie who bought cocaine gets conditional discharge
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — A former Mountie from the Kamloops, B.C., detachment will not... More
