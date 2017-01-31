CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Partly sunny
3°C
 

News

CBC Regional News

UBC dermatology head worried about possible medical school curriculum changes
February 01, 2017
VPD searching for man seen in Stanley Park surveillance video
February 01, 2017
South Okanagan national park opponents want economic opportunity on land
February 01, 2017
Canadian wingsuit flyer remembered after dying on mountain in China
February 01, 2017
Brewing kindness: Lumby, B.C. pays-it-forward with 'suspended coffee'
February 01, 2017

Canadian Press

National security adviser puts Iran ‘on notice’

February 01, 2017

Fed leaves key interest rate unchanged

February 01, 2017

Fishermen trying to overturn approval of tidal turbine in the Bay of Fundy

February 01, 2017

Ontario police force declares ‘bagpipe amnesty’ to help young pipers’ band

February 01, 2017

Reporters’ spy saga gives glimpse of UK surveillance culture

February 01, 2017

CHEK Sports

CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-Jan 30th
January 30, 2017
Game On! 01/29/17
January 29, 2017
Tardi rink breaks seventeen year Team BC Drought
January 29, 2017
Team Alberta to represent Canada at Curling Worlds
January 29, 2017
Canadian Mens Sevens take major step forward in New Zealand
January 29, 2017

Top Stories

Victoria residents remember Canadian man killed in Norway
January 31, 2017
Suspect in massacre at Quebec mosque identified as Alexandre Bissonnette
January 30, 2017
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Outpouring of support in Victoria after Quebec mosque shooting
January 30, 2017
Trump travel ban causes Vancouver Islanders to change plans
January 30, 2017
Rescue crews find missing hiker near Nanaimo
January 30, 2017
James Bay tenants forced out of their apartments
January 29, 2017

