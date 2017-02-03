News
Driver found not guilty in hit and run of Comox Valley teacher
A shocking verdict was delivered Friday in a Courtenay courtroom, in the hit and run tria... More
Snowfall results in rush hour headaches, and it’s not over yet
WATCH: The snow is still falling on much of Vancouver Island. It started early this morning, ma... More
CHEK Point Poll: Are you enjoying this year’s winter weather or are you ready for spring?
Snowfall warning issued for Victoria and Eastern Vancouver Island
The areas in red including on Vancouver Island are subject to weather warnings Updated... More
Nanaimo vigil pays tribute to victims of Quebec City mosque attack
Facebook/Vicki Swan More than 250 people turned out in Nanaimo tonight for a vigil to pay tribute to... More
Man dies in Parksville workplace accident
Two men were working on rain gutters of a building at the time of the accident. It h... More
Charges possible against Mountie in death of Const. Sarah Beckett
WATCH: A Mountie may be charged in connection with the death of West Shore RCMP Cst. Sarah Beck... More
It’s not over yet – more snow on the way for Island
WATCH: Another blast of winter weather is expected to hit the Island on Friday. Ceilidh Millar repor... More
Tenants of Douglas Street apartment building worry about asbestos
WATCH: Douglas Street building tenants worried about asbestos after notices were posted by WorkSafe... More
Dad urges for pressure on Saanich Police to solve Lindsay Buziak murder
WATCH: Nine years ago today, realtor Lindsay Buziak was brutally murdered but the case remains... More
Homeless man is refused ride on Nanaimo BC Transit bus
A heated confrontation caught on camera aboard a BC Transit Bus in Nanaimo is sparking debate. The i... More
Dog injured in Oak Bay house fire
A large home in Oak Bay was gutted by fire late this afternoon. Located on Transit Road, Oak Bay fir... More