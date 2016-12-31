News
Drinking on New Year’s Eve? Police say don’t drive
WATCH: New Year’s Eve is busiest party night of the year but it comes with its fair share... More
Port Alberni Councillor suggests changing road names with racist ties
Neill Street and Indian Avenue both floated for name changes With kids on Christmas break AW Neill E... More
TOP STORIES OF 2016: Humpback comeback
WATCH: This was the year of the humpback whale in the Salish Sea. After being nearly wiped out, they... More
Canada’s 150: Can you say sesquicentennial?
WATCH: In the spirit of Canada’s 150th year, CHEK hit the streets of B.C.’s Capital City... More
Dry but cold conditions to ring in the New Year on the Island
WATCH: A bit of snow for parts of the Island this afternoon but the forecast calls for clear conditi... More
Storm of the Century: 20 years later
WATCH: It became known as the Storm of the Century on Vancouver Island. The winter of 1996 brought m... More
Parks Canada reservations open in January
Camping reservations for Parks Canada will open early in the new year, and there will be free entry... More
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Victoria to celebrate New Year’s Eve in style with fireworks and family fun
The capital city’s Inner Harbour is setting up for ‘Spirit of 150 Victoria – First... More
Greater Victoria region set to benefit from New Year’s Eve festivities
WATCH: With thousands of people expected to descend on Victoria’s Inner Harbour Saturday to ri... More
Bear gets destroyed after staying at Port Alberni hotel
Graced with an unexpected guest, the Somass Motel decided to call the BC Conservation Service for he... More
Christy Clark on key issues of 2016
WATCH: B.C. premier Christy Clark sits down with CHEK News to talk about the key issues of 2016 and... More
Your Money for December 30
Here is Steve Bokor from PI Financial with a look at the markets. More