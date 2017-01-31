News
Island Health opens Overdose Prevention Site in Nanaimo
Island Health says it will expand hours at the facility when it’s fully staffed Amid no fanfar... More
UPDATE: Victoria Police arrest 3 at Blanshard Street housing complex
Dozens of Victoria Police officers including the Emergency Response Team descended on the Evergreen... More
Enjoy the sunshine – but bundle up! Chilly temperatures next few days!
A ridge of high pressure over the south coast of the province continues to bring clear skies to Vanc... More
Thousands show support for Victoria’s Muslim community
WATCH: In a crowd estimated at several thousand, Victorians gathered today to show solidarity a... More
Victoria residents remember Canadian man killed in Norway
WATCH: Friends of a Canadian man are in mourning after police say he was killed in Norway. The... More
Duncan community show support for local Muslims
A number of people spoke in support of the local Muslim community. Two hundred people showed up to e... More
Cordero Lodge vandalized as owner battles terminal cancer
Thousands of dollars in damage done putting sale of lodge in jeopardy. Cordero Lodge,... More
Rescuers reunite with Spencer Hunt at Nanaimo Hospital
The young hiker rescued off Mount Benson Monday, after spending 3 days lost in the wilderness is spe... More
Last day of school for Oak Bay High School’s principal, Dave Thomson
WATCH: Students at Oak Bay Highschool skipped class this afternoon to mark the end of an histor... More
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Highway 14 closed at Happy Valley Road due to collision involving logging truck
Update: Drive BC says Highway 14 has reopened A head-on collision involving a logging truck and pass... More
Update: 12-year-old reported missing on Salt Spring Island found safe
Update: RCMP confirm the missing boy from Salt Spring Island has been safely located. Police thank t... More
Victoria man murdered in Norway
Police in Norway are investigating the murder of a Victoria man who was living in southwester... More