Woman, two young children dead after house fire in northern Quebec

CAP-CHAT, Que. — Quebec provincial police say a woman and her two young children are dead after a fire in the small town of Cap-Chat in northern Quebec.

Police say the 37-year-old woman and her two one-year-old children were pronounced dead in hospital after the fire broke out in their home.

They say emergency services were called to the fire at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police spokeswoman Helene Nepton says a dozen neighbours were evacuated, none of whom were hurt.

The major crimes unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire.

The Canadian Press