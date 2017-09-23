Winnipeg police officer stabbed and taken to hospital in unstable condition

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg police officer is in hospital after being stabbed while responding to an incident at a home in the city.

Police say officers were responding to a report of a stabbing on Saturday afternoon when they came across a fight.

They say a member of their tactical support team was stabbed in the upper body, causing a serious injury.

A tourniquet was applied and the injured officer was transported to hospital in unstable condition.

Police say that during the incident, a 33-year-old male suspect was shot by an officer and was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Manitoba's police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit, has been notified about the incident.

The Canadian Press