Winnipeg police officer charged after pedestrian dies in hit-and-run

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg police officer is facing criminal charges, including impaired driving, after a fatal hit-and-run accident in the city.

Const. Justin Holz, who is 34, was off-duty Tuesday night when a pedestrian was struck while crossing Main Street near Sutherland Avenue, north of the downtown.

Cody Severight, who was 23, was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

Holz was arrested a short time later and has been released from custody and placed on administrative leave.

He is to appear in court again next month on charges of impaired driving causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving a death.

Police Chief Danny Smyth says he's disappointed and his heart goes out to the Severight's family.

The Canadian Press