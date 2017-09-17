WATCH: Be prepared for wind, rain and a dip in temperatures this week. Ceilidh Millar has your full forecast.

A wind warning issued by Environment Canada yesterday remains in effect for East Vancouver Island as well as the Sunshine Coast. Winds could reach up to 70 km/h which could cause damage. We're anticipating rainy and windy conditions across the Island for several days due to this fall-like storm moving in across the province. Current radar readings are showing precipitation amounts between 10 to 25 mm across the Island by Tuesday.