CBC Regional News

How to save a life: Volunteers hold workshop for naloxone training, story sharing
October 16, 2017
Okanagan boater thrown from vessel near Peachland
October 16, 2017
Whales and dolphins have human-like social structures and culture, say researchers
October 16, 2017
Man pulls knife on bank teller in 'disturbing' midday robbery in Abbotsford, B.C.
October 16, 2017
Revolution in a coffee cup: Vancouver event aims to reduce waste
October 16, 2017
Cam Levins 'hits reset button' while preparing for half-marathon debut
October 16, 2017
Heavy rains expected to pound Metro Vancouver until Tuesday morning
October 16, 2017
Actors union says performers could lose work if they report harassment
October 16, 2017

Canadian Press

When no one wants to run for mayor: Quebec’s small-town democracy deficit

October 16, 2017

Police make massive seizure of carfentanil in home east of Toronto

October 16, 2017

The Monday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

October 16, 2017

Canadian troops safe after Iraqi, Kurdish allies open fire on each other

October 16, 2017

Loblaw Companies lays off 500 office workers in cost-cutting drive

October 16, 2017

Chief seeks Trudeau’s help to stop U.S. oil drilling in caribou breeding ground

October 16, 2017

CHEK Sports

Game On! 10/15/17
October 15, 2017
Royals light up Thunderbirds in big bounce back win
October 15, 2017
Westshore Rebels and V.I. Raiders to meet in BCFC Cullen Cup Final
October 15, 2017
Sooke Boxing Club holds fundraiser for young local boxers
October 15, 2017
Victoria's Brent McMahon stung by jellyfish, pulls out of Ironman World Championship
October 14, 2017
UVIC holds rehearsal for USports Cross Country National Championship
October 14, 2017
Top Stories

Death Cap Danger: World's deadliest mushroom on rise in Oak Bay
October 11, 2017
Alberni Valley resident concerned about access to recreation grounds
October 11, 2017
Mayfair Mall makeover leads to speculation on new tenants
October 10, 2017
Repairs continue at site of broken water main in Saanich
October 10, 2017
Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic
October 09, 2017
Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria's Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts
October 08, 2017
VicPD searching for man after a report of a BC Transit passenger with taser gun
October 07, 2017
Cowichan Valley man facing extradition in California murder case
October 03, 2017
Chilling witness accounts of Las Vegas mass shooting
October 02, 2017
Province moves to tighten political lobbying rules
October 02, 2017

