VANCOUVER —

CANADA'S HIGHEST COURT TO HEAR APPEAL IN SURREY SIX CASE

The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear an appeal linked to the gang-related murders of six men, including two innocent bystanders, in a highrise in Surrey, in 2007.

The special prosecutor assigned to handle cases tied to the murders had requested leave to appeal a 2015 B.C. Supreme Court ruling and a decision this year from the B.C. Court of Appeal.

Court-imposed bans prohibit the release of details but the top court says the matters relate to allegations that four RCMP officers involved in the murder investigation engaged in inappropriate conduct while managing a protected witness.

A trial for the former officers on charges including breach of trust, obstruction of justice and fraud was supposed to begin in 2013 but has been delayed repeatedly.

____

LENGTHY SENTENCE RECOMMENDED FOR REPEAT OFFENDER WHO KILLED TEEN

The Crown and defence are both recommending a high-risk sexual offender who pleaded guilty to killing a 17-year-old Surrey teen be sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years.

Raymond Lee Caissie pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder in the death of Serena Vermeersch in September 2014.

She was killed just months after Caissie was released from prison after serving 22 years for the violent sexual assault of an Abbotsford museum worker in 1991.

The Crown told court Serena was a child trying to get home to her mother when she was the victim of a random and predatory attack.

____

SHOOTING IN YUKON LEAVES MAN CRITICALLY INJURED

A man in Yukon has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting just north of Whitehorse.

RCMP say the man was shot Wednesday but few other details have been released.

Investigators are looking for a red pickup truck that may be related to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and police have not said if they consider the shooting targeted or a random attack.

____

SECURITIES COMMISSION OVERHAULS CROWDFUNDING RULES

The B.C. Securities Commission is making changes to expand the pool of potential investors for B.C.-based issuers launching crowdfunding campaigns.

The commission says it's harmonizing the crowdfunding regime with Alberta to allow B.C. startups and early stage issuers access to investors in that province.

It's also increasing the limit for investors in crowdfunding campaigns to $5,000 from $1,500 for those who have obtained advice from a registered dealer.

The commission says the changes follow consultations with technology industry stakeholders and businesses earlier this year.

____

CHANGES PROPOSED TO COMMERCIAL LENDING FOR INCORPORATED CREDIT UNIONS

Finance Minister Carole James has announced changes to make commercial lending more viable for B.C.'s incorporated credit unions.

James says the government is reducing the amount of capital a B.C.-based credit union must hold in relation to commercial loans and leases.

She says the change brings B.C. in line with capital requirements in other provinces and allows credit unions to continue to provide affordable financing and banking services to small business owners.

James adds the increase to the commercial lending cap will also provide a boost for rural communities because credit unions are often the only option available in those areas.

____

WILDFIRE CREWS MAKE EXCELLENT PROGRESS ON MASSIVE BLAZE

The BC Wildfire Service says firefighters are close to containing the roughly 1,900-square kilometre wildfire that has destroyed numerous homes and properties west and north of Kamloops since early July.

Fire information officer Erin Catherall says the huge Elephant Hill blaze is now 95 per cent contained, up from 85 per cent on Wednesday.

Cooler weather and spotty rain are credited for helping crews make headway.

All the evacuation orders and alerts around the fire were dropped Wednesday and there are no longer any evacuation orders in effect around any of the wildfires still burning in B.C., although campfire bans remain in place in the Kamloops, Cariboo and Southeast fire centres.

____

MORE BEARS DESTROYED BY CONSERVATION OFFICERS

The number of black bears destroyed by the B.C. Conservation Service is up sharply over last year.

It says 373 have been killed from April to the end of August, an increase of more than 65 per cent from 225 in the same time period last year.

WildSafeBC co-ordinator Frank Ritcey says a very late spring led to a food shortage for bears, which left some coming into communities and getting into trouble.

However, Ritcey reports that bear complaints have dropped by 26 per cent as a lot of the conflict bears have been removed.

____

By The Canadian Press

The Canadian Press