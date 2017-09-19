VANCOUVER —

OPPOSITION SAYS NDP BROKE PROMISE ON CAMPAIGN FINANCING

B.C. Liberal house leader Mike de Jong says his party will oppose the NDP government's proposed legislation for campaign finance reform.

The Opposition Liberals say the government's plan to get big money out of politics comes with a huge broken promise from Premier John Horgan.

De Jong said during question period that Horgan promised not to stick taxpayers with the cost of campaign finance reforms.

Horgan says British Columbians overwhelmingly support the legislation, which bans donations to political parties by unions and corporations and caps contributions by individuals.

---

---

MORE PEOPLE CROSSING B.C. BORDER FROM U.S.

New figures show there was a spike last month in the number of people who were intercepted while trying to cross the border illegally from the U.S. into British Columbia.

Statistics from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada show the number of people seeking asylum in Canada is the highest it's been since 2009.

While the number of illegal border crossers is highest in Quebec, British Columbia's border saw 102 people stopped, up from 51 the previous month.

Settlement organizations in B.C. say asylum seekers came from dozens of countries last month, with Afghanistan, Iraq, Colombia, Mexico and Turkey topping the list.

---

---

FOREIGN WORKERS SAY THEY PAID THOUSANDS FOR JOBS THAT DIDN'T EXIST

A class-action lawsuit has been certified against Mac's Convenience Stores and three immigration consultants in connection with allegations that foreign workers were promised non-existent jobs.

A written decision from the Supreme Court of British Columbia says prospective employees were given contracts to work at Mac's stores in B.C. and elsewhere under Canada's Temporary Foreign Worker program.

It's alleged the recruits paid thousands of dollars, but found when they got to Canada that there were no jobs at Mac's and they couldn't work elsewhere.

Four plaintiffs represent 450 foreign workers in the lawsuit, which involves three Surrey-based immigration consulting firms whose lawyers or those for Mac's didn't wish to comment.

---

---

DOCTOR REMEMBERED AS PILLAR OF COMMUNITY

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is expressing condolences to the family of Dr. Simon Lucas, remembering him as a pillar of the community.

The council says in a release that Lucas, who died Saturday, was a global advocate for ecology and a selfless champion for all Nuu-chah-nulth communities.

It describes him as one of the few fluent Nuu-chah-nulth language speakers, a former chief councillor for Hesquiaht First Nation and a past negotiator for T'aaq-wiihak Fisheries.

A funeral is to be held Wednesday in Port Alberni.

---

---

POLICE SUSPECT TARGETED SHOOTING

Vancouver police are investigating after a number of unoccupied, parked vehicles were found with bullet holes on Tuesday morning.

Police say officers were called to the area early Tuesday after several 911 calls reported shots fired, but nothing was found.

Officers later returned to the area after a firearm and shell casings were found on the ground and police say several parked vehicles were found with what appeared to be bullet holes.

No injuries were reported but police say it appears the shooting was targeted.

---

---

By The Canadian Press

The Canadian Press